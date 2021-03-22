State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $80.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in State Street by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,353,000 after acquiring an additional 84,023 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $3,793,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,083,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.64. 12,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,544. State Street has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

