Stably USD Market Capitalization Achieves $702,951.58 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Stably USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002206 BTC on exchanges. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $702,951.58 and $3,833.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00051327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.24 or 0.00644355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00068744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00023824 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,523,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,189 tokens. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Stably USD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

