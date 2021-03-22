StableUSD (USDS) Market Cap Hits $522,166.10

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00050895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.50 or 0.00643108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00069072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00023858 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.