STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAA stock opened at $96.67 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $128.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.82 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,045,350 shares of company stock worth $111,138,289. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

