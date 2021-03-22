SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Carolyn Bradley Acquires 3,049 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

SSPG opened at GBX 325.07 ($4.25) on Monday. SSP Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 383.20 ($5.01). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 326.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 285.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSPG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 401.11 ($5.24).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

