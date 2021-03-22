Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.23% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

