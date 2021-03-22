Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sprott by 110.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Lucas Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th.

SII stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,283. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $46.16.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $29.67 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

