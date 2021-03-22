Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Acquires $10,880.00 in Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Brian Oreilly bought 1,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $10,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,431.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $10.97 on Monday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $212.48 million, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Spok by 331.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spok by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Spok by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

