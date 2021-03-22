SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Holdings Lowered by Stringer Asset Management LLC

Stringer Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF makes up 4.4% of Stringer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stringer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 359.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 126,913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 174.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 265.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 79,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.68. 546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,051. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average of $69.71. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

