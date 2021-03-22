SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Boosted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 762,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $42,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,344 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,172 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,223,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,921,000 after purchasing an additional 88,985 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,042,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $55.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.