SparkPoint Trading Down 14.7% This Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $155.90 million and $10.29 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00050310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.20 or 0.00635259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024046 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,408,352 coins and its circulating supply is 7,935,104,390 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

