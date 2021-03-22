Southport Management L.L.C. Makes New $914,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 5.5% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 170,223 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 20,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

