South Jersey Industries (SJI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

3/22/2021 – South Jersey Industries was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – South Jersey Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – South Jersey Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – South Jersey Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI's non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company's interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. "

3/17/2021 – South Jersey Industries was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/12/2021 – South Jersey Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/10/2021 – South Jersey Industries had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – South Jersey Industries was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – South Jersey Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – South Jersey Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – South Jersey Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – South Jersey Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – South Jersey Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/10/2021 – South Jersey Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

SJI stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

