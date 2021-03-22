South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJI opened at $22.57 on Monday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJI shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

