Sourcerock Group LLC Invests $4.24 Million in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 164,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. HollyFrontier accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HFC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in HollyFrontier by 3,523.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 468,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 455,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,347,000 after acquiring an additional 32,008 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $35.10. 52,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,865. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.