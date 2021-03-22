Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to report sales of $207.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.61 million to $208.70 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $904.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $907.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $998.86 million, with estimates ranging from $979.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

NYSE:SHC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.82. 3,744,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,953. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $96,159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,879,000.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

