SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $323.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $323.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $280.94 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.41.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,501 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after acquiring an additional 170,784 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 777,141 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

