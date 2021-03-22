Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SNMRF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Snam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Snam in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Snam from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Snam from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SNMRF opened at $5.45 on Friday. Snam has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

