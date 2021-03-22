Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Commerzbank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

