SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SLM in a research note issued on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SLM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get SLM alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

SLM opened at $17.16 on Monday. SLM has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SLM by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.