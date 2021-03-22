Skye Global Management LP Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Skye Global Management LP grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the quarter. Reynolds Consumer Products comprises about 0.2% of Skye Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,243,000 after purchasing an additional 459,169 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after buying an additional 56,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,881,000 after purchasing an additional 64,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,932,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,251. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.