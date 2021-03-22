Skycoin Price Tops $2.69 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00004700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $53.77 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00468233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00065578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00138683 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00056465 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.65 or 0.00764972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00076967 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

