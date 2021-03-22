Sittner & Nelson LLC Takes $488,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,953 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in AT&T by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in AT&T by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

