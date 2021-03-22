Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $119.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $143.79.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 350,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $44,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $344,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.16, for a total transaction of $544,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 974,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,709,060. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.86.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

