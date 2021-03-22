Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Linde by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Linde by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its position in Linde by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Linde by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $269.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.80 and a one year high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen started coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.44.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

