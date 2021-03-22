Sittner & Nelson LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. Chevron accounts for 2.2% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $103.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

