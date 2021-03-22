Sittner & Nelson LLC Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN opened at $49.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

