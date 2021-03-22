Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 2,015 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up 2.9% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $37,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after buying an additional 192,147 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

Shares of KEYS traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,985. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.70 and its 200 day moving average is $123.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

