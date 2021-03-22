Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 167,736 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,736 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $13,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Brunswick by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39,353 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Brunswick by 73.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

NYSE:BC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.40. 11,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average of $76.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

