Sirios Capital Management L P Reduces Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,917 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Ball stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.19. 105,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,286. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.37. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

