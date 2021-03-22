Sirios Capital Management L P Grows Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 1.4% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P owned about 0.23% of Williams-Sonoma worth $17,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 40,174 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $1,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,961. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $177.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

