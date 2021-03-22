Sirios Capital Management L P Buys Shares of 71,036 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 71,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total transaction of $7,550,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 955,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,918,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.50. 34,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,662. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

