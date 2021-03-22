Sirios Capital Management L P Acquires New Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 101,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,443,000. UniFirst accounts for 1.7% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.67.

Shares of UNF stock traded down $3.31 on Monday, reaching $222.07. 876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,525. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.73 and a 200-day moving average of $205.79. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $125.56 and a one year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $446.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.79 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

