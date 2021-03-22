Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Daniel C. Smith Buys 226 Shares

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Daniel C. Smith bought 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.44 per share, with a total value of $20,891.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,299.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
SPG stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.25. 2,678,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $121.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
