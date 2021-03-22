Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Daniel C. Smith Buys 226 Shares

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Director Daniel C. Smith bought 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.44 per share, with a total value of $20,891.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,299.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SPG stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.25. 2,678,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $121.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.