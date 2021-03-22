Silverway (SLV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $216,008.00

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 164.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $255,546.03 and approximately $216,008.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Silverway has traded up 118.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Silverway coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,864.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $521.01 or 0.00916224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.12 or 0.00351918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00032684 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001085 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012823 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a coin. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 coins. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io . The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Silverway is an integrated provider of trading data and liquidity for private sale tokens. The platform provides professional investors with access to aggregated data and analytics on OTC transactions to support investment decisions and helps buy and sell private round tokens. “

Buying and Selling Silverway

