Silver Rock Financial LP Purchases New Stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRACU. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000.

OTCMKTS:MRACU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 108,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,206. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

