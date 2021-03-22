Silver Rock Financial LP Invests $9.18 Million in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,000. Lux Health Tech Acquisition accounts for approximately 3.1% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUXAU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,493,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,224,000.

Shares of LUXAU traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,791. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

