Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Makes New $179,000 Investment in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000.

EBC traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $19.25. 18,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. Research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd.

EBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

