Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.55.

BCE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 35,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

