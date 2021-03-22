Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 556,367 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 556,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,718,000. Intel comprises approximately 9.7% of Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.79. 675,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,136,340. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.70. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $263.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.