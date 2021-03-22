Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Given Buy Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $27.09 on Thursday. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,517,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,864,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,743,000 after purchasing an additional 407,814 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

