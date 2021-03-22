Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shattuck Labs Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s wholly owned program includes SL-172154. It operates principally in Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. Shattuck Labs Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $45,082,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,202,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

