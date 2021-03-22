Shapiro Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,616 shares during the quarter. Compass Minerals International makes up 1.8% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 4.10% of Compass Minerals International worth $85,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMP. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $65.08. 4,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,942. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average is $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

