Shapiro Capital Management LLC Sells 21,000 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,197 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $797,542,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,972,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347,968 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its stake in PG&E by 3.3% in the third quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 40,981,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in PG&E by 34.0% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 31,522,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

PCG traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 210,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,738,987. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.