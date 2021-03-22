Shapiro Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $50,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,603 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 210,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,990 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.96. 115,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,760. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $170.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.