SG Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 34,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 38,618 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 151,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 94,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.04. 5,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

