SG Capital Management LLC Takes $11.24 Million Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 555,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,244,000. Radian Group accounts for about 2.9% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Radian Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDN. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $44,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,896,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,384 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Radian Group by 871.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,573,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Radian Group by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,100 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Radian Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,177. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

