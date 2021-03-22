SG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Falcon Minerals stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.58. 1,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,462. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.31 million, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.78. Falcon Minerals Co. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

