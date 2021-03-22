SG Capital Management LLC Invests $9.13 Million in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 126,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,131,000. WNS accounts for about 2.4% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of WNS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in WNS by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WNS by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in WNS by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in WNS by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in WNS by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WNS. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

NYSE WNS traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $72.26. 5,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,432. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. On average, analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

