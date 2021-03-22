SG Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 77,537 Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Essent Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,254,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,483 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $238,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,657. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $49.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

